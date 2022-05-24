Tender for electric buses: Tata Motors can’t question process after ‘technically non-responsive’ bid, says BEST

IN ITS reply to a petition filed by Tata Motors Limited in the Bombay High Court, challenging BEST’s May 6 decision to disqualify the company from taking part in the tender process for 1,400 electric buses, the transport authority has said that the company has no locus to question the process once its bid was declared ‘technically non-responsive’.

Tata Motors had approached the High Court this month challenging the BEST decision stating that its bid was arbitrarily rejected. The BEST reply filed on Monday states that the company was a bidder in a tender process whose bid was declared ‘technically non-responsive’ for allegedly deviating from tender specifications, and hence it has no locus to question the process.

On February 26, BEST had published a request for proposal for 1,400 single decker AC electric buses with driver on a gross cost contract model for 12 years. In March, Tata Motors submitted its financial and technical bid for tender on April 25. On May 6, BEST published a technical suitability evaluation of the tender and disqualified Tata Motors.