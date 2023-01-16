Tender floated for work on 11km twin tunnel between Borivali and Thane

The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority last week floated a tender for the 11-km-long twin tunnel work for the Borivali-Thane underground tunnel beneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

The Rs 11,000-crore six-lane road project is expected to reduce the travel time between Thane and Borivali to 15-20 minutes from 1.5 hours. The work is likely to begin before the monsoon this year, an official said.

“We have floated a tender for the design and construction of the twin-tube road tunnel and the approach road as well as other civil works between Thane and Borivali. This tunnel road of 11.8km linking Tikujiniwadi in Thane to the Borivali end of the Western Express Highway includes a 10.25km double-lane tunnel, a 1.55km junction and two tunnels of 3+3 lanes each,” the official said, adding that the work would be completed in two packages.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation planned the Thane-Borivali underground road with a tunnel below the national park in 2015, considering the heavy traffic congestion on Ghodbunder Road in Thane, which causes major inconvenience to commuters between Borivali and Thane.

Two underpasses of 3+3 lanes were planned between Tikujiniwadi to Borivali and work on the project was started. The project’s feasibility study and detailed report were approved and a project proposal was later sent to the forest department, wherein several changes were made.

The official said that special precautions were taken while planning the tunnel to avoid causing harm to the national park’s biodiversity. A tunnel-boring machine would be used to avoid upsetting animals.