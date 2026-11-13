Tenant refusing to vacate flat? Mumbai landlords get new weapon for those who won’t budge

For landlords struggling to recover possession of flats after leave and licence agreements expire, Mumbai Police now offers another avenue. Instead of having to begin with a conventional eviction suit, eligible property owners can approach the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) concerned for an eviction order under the Maharashtra Rent Control Act, 1999.

The Maharashtra government, through a notification issued on July 31, 2026, appointed all 15 zonal DCPs under the Mumbai Police Commissionerate as Competent Authorities under the Act.

The provision was implemented recently when a DCP ordered occupants of a Santacruz East flat to vacate after their 36-month leave and licence agreement expired. The order was passed under Sections 24 and 43 of the Act. Who can use this provision and how does the process work?

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Who can seek eviction?

Section 24 of the Maharashtra Rent Control Act allows landlords to recover residential premises given on leave and licence once the agreed period expires. If the licensee refuses to hand over possession, the landlord can approach the Competent Authority for an eviction order.

However, this is not a general remedy for all landlord-tenant disputes. The provision applies specifically to residential leave and licence arrangements and cannot automatically be invoked in conventional tenancy disputes.

Where should the landlord apply?

The application must be made to the DCP appointed as Competent Authority for the police zone in which the property is situated.

The July 31 notification assigned these powers to all 15 zonal DCPs within the Mumbai Police Commissionerate. Simply lodging a complaint at the local police station does not initiate eviction proceedings under the Act.

Story continues below this ad

What documents are required?

Landlords should submit the registered leave and licence agreement and documents establishing ownership or their legal right to recover possession.

Other relevant papers include proof that the agreement has expired, details of the occupants, identity and address proof, correspondence asking them to vacate, and records of licence fee payments or outstanding dues.

Under Section 55 of the Act, leave and licence agreements must be registered, with the responsibility resting on the landlord. Where there is no written registered agreement, the occupant’s version of the terms and conditions of occupation will prevail unless proved otherwise.

The application must be signed and verified as prescribed under Section 42, along with payment of the applicable fee.

Story continues below this ad

What happens after the application is filed?

The Competent Authority examines the application and issues a summons to the occupant, allowing them to contest the eviction.

Under Section 43, the occupant has 30 days from receiving the summons to file an affidavit seeking permission to contest the application and stating the grounds for doing so.

The authority examines whether the occupant has raised grounds that could disentitle the landlord from obtaining an eviction order. If permission to contest is refused, it can proceed to pass an eviction order. If permission is granted, the matter is heard on its merits.

The Act requires the authority, as far as possible, to conduct hearings from day to day and endeavour to decide the matter within six months of granting permission to contest.

Story continues below this ad

Can the landlord claim double the rent?

Yes. Section 24(2) provides for damages at twice the monthly licence fee agreed upon between the landlord and licensee for the period the occupant continues to remain in possession after the agreement expires.

For instance, if the monthly licence fee is Rs 30,000, the occupant can be directed to pay Rs 60,000 per month until possession is handed back.

What if the occupant refuses to leave even after an eviction order?

Section 45 provides for enforcement of the eviction order. If the occupant fails to comply within 30 days of the order becoming final, the Competent Authority or an authorised officer can take possession of the premises and hand it over to the landlord. The authority can use such force as may be necessary.

Landlords cannot, however, take matters into their own hands by forcibly removing occupants, changing locks or cutting off essential services. Possession must be recovered through the procedure laid down in law.

Story continues below this ad

Does the facility extend across Maharashtra?

Although the Maharashtra Rent Control Act applies across the state, the authorities empowered to hear applications depend on government notifications specifying their jurisdictions.

In Mumbai, the July 31 notification appointed the 15 zonal DCPs as Competent Authorities. Property owners elsewhere in Maharashtra will have to approach the authority notified for their area. The appointment does not automatically confer the same powers on DCPs in other police commissionerates.