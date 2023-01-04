Ten years after Mahalaxmi Race Course lease over, BMC may revive park plan

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is likely to have revived its plan to take over the Mahalaxmi Race Course plot in Mumbai to set up an amusement theme park, 10 years after the plot’s lease, which was with the race course management, expired.

A source said BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal has instructed officials to revisit the proposal of setting up the park at the spot. “We will write a letter to the state government. Earlier, a proposal was made to hand over the entire plot to the BMC by then state government so that a amusement park could be constructed there… a resolution was also passed in the BMC. We will follow up on this issue,” said an official.

Messages sent to Chahal did not elicit any response.

The Mahalaxmi Race Course was set up on a land parcel given on lease by the BMC to the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) in 1914 for 99 years. It is spread across 8.55

lakh sq m and has been identified as a Grade II-B heritage site.

While the BMC owns around one-third of this land parcel, the maximum area of the plot is with the Maharashtra government.

The lease of RWITC got over in May 2013, during the erstwhile Congress regime. Following this, the RWITC applied for renewal of the lease, but the government had not been able to take any decision.

Vivek Jain, former RWITC chairperson, said that after the lease got over, the club approached the state government and the BMC multiple times to renew it. “We had written several letters to renew the lease agreement. However, the issue kept on going back and forth and no consensus was reached,” Jain told The Indian Express.

He said the race course administration has till now paid over Rs 50 crore in taxes to the state government. “We have been paying betting taxes, annual entertainment taxes and municipal taxes to the state government and the overall amount would very well exceed Rs 50 crore,” Jain added. Meanwhile, the BMC has also not charged any rent from the plot since 2013. Civic officials said that if rent is charged, it will be perceived that the BMC is ready to extend the lease.