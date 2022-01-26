Ten from Maharashtra among Padma awardees

Ten Maharashtrains were honoured with Padma national awards, announced by President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday. In all, 128 Padma awards were announced, including four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri awards.

While noted Hindustani classical vocalist from Kirana gharana, Prabha Atre, was bestowed with the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan was awarded to Natarajan Chandrashekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, and Dr Cyrus Poonawalla, Chairman of Covishield-maker Serum Institute of India (SII) that played a crucial role in India’s fight against Covid-19 under the trade and industry category.

Among those who were awarded the Padma Shri were Dr Himmatrao Bawaskar, who is well-known for his work on scorpion and snake bite poisoning. Singer Sulochana Chavan, well-known for her contribution to the art genre of Lavani singing, has also been conferred the Padma Shri.

The other awardees who have received the Padma Shri included Dr Vijaykumar Vinayak Dongre for his work in the field of leprosy treatment and singer Sonu Nigam for his work in the field of art. Anil Kumar Rajvanshi, Director of Nimbkar Agricultural Research Institute (NARI), has been awarded for his work in the field of science and engineering. He has been working on rural and sustainable development.

Dr Bhim Sen Singhal, Director of Neurology at Bombay Hospital Institute of Medical Sciences, has been awarded for his work in treatment of multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. Noted ayurvedic practitioner Dr Balaji Tambe, who passed away last August, has been awarded the Padma Shri posthumously for his work in the field of medicine.