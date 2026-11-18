The Bombay High Court on Wednesday, while hearing a plea raising concerns over the dumping of garbage on city streets, remarked that while civic and state authorities were put up a “temporary show” for two days, with areas including Ballard Estate in south Mumbai “shining” for guests such as Britain’s Prince William and Princess Catherine (Kate), they should also ensure a “permanent show” for citizens in every ward.

The court also raised concerns about “mountains of garbage” containing plastic and questioned why there cannot be an “aggressive step to ban plastic in totality” as it is the “only way forward” to “save the city and the planet.”

A bench of Justices Girish S Kulkarni and Neela K Gokhale was hearing a plea raising concerns over waste disposal at the Kanjurmarg landfill, which is “intricately connected” with the issue of garbage on the streets and beaches in the city.

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The bench orally remarked, “If the State Government, BMC has a will to do, they can transform things in no time. And this we have learned through experience. It can happen with lightning speed. So for all these important issues, you are going to be alive only when important personalities visit the city? It may not be appropriate. You have to act for the common man who is the permanent resident of this city.”

“We just observe: when some guests were coming, see Ballard Estate now, how shining and polished it is. If you want to do it, you do it, including painting, cleaning the streets with water…Do it for citizens. So instead of having this temporary show of two days, have a permanent show. Please have a permanent show in every possible ward. That is the message we want to give you,” the judges added, without specifically naming the guests.

The judges visited the Kanjurmarg site on Tuesday and pointed at heaps of garbage containing plastic at the landfill site. The bench said that “we are confronted with this kind of toxicity” for years and expressed “surprise” that while there were issues and problems of those handling and treating municipal garbage, “why we are still not giving up plastic.”

The HC further sought to know from the state government if it had a policy on plastic and if some other states or union territories had taken measures for a total ban and if it was banned at hill stations including Matheran and Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra.

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The judges also orally told the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) lawyer, “This is the problem of the city and why, in so far as Mumbai is concerned, not take an aggressive step, not to succumb to any other commercial interests, but to ban in totality plastic? That would be the only way forward so that we save the planet, we save this city.” .

“We are nipping it at the bud. We do not want this (non-degradable plastic waste) to be generated at all…This is a major problem which is actually being faced in the monsoons when the sea would throw out everything… Problems are faced on a day-to-day basis in all these dumping grounds,” the bench said.

The Court sought an internal audit by the monitoring committee of the issue related to odour and pollution generated from the Kanjurmarg site and sought a report by the further hearing on December 7.