Temporary shelter homes: BMC reinvites bid to appoint agencies

However, activists have slammed the civic body over the delay in setting up monsoon shelters.

AFTER RECEIVING poor response for setting up temporary shelter homes for homeless people during monsoon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has re-invited the Expression of Interest (EOI) for appointment of agencies for the same.

On July 20, the civic body had sought responses from NGO’s and other agencies, who can run temporary monsoon shelter homes at 14 locations across the city.

Officials said that earlier they got responses from 11 organisations, which was not enough to run these shelter homes.

BMC had invited the EOI for temporary monsoon shelters for the first time on May 29. Recently, the civic body had stated before the Bombay High Court that it is making arrangements for providing shelters to the homeless as the monsoon becomes more challenging for them.

“We have spaces where they can be shifted but to run these shelter homes, we need agencies. We are hoping that the agencies can be appointed as soon as possible,” said an official from the planning department.

However, activists have slammed the civic body over the delay in setting up monsoon shelters. Activist Brijesh Arya of Homeless Collective said that the two months of monsoon is almost over and by the time BMC will appoint agencies there will be no rain.

“BMC should have started the process in February or March,” said Arya.