Temporary facility for parking train prototype to come up adjacent to Aarey Metro car shed plot

A temporary facility for parking a train prototype for the 33.5-km trial run of Metro 3 corridor (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ) will be set up adjacent to the earlier controversial Aarey Metro car shed area.

The temporary facility will come up at Sariput Nagar in Aarey, where a ramp is being constructed to connect the underground part of the corridor with the surface, which will allow trains to enter the tunnel. The facility will come up opposite the ramp.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday had announced that trial runs of Metro 3 corridor will be conducted in Aarey Colony’s Marol Maroshi underground site. The statement specified that the site for the trial run is not the same as the one on which the car shed for Metro 3 corridor was to be located, before the project was shelved in response to concerns about felling of trees.

Sources said that recently, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) had received permission from the state government to start the trail run for Metro 3 corridor and create infrastructure for the temporary facility for delivery of trains as well as testing tracks.

MMRCL Managing Director Ranjit Singh Deol said the first 8-car train, in the form of individual coaches, will arrive in Mumbai by the year-end. It will take about two weeks to assemble it, following which the trials will start. At present two trains (8 cars each) have been manufactured and the third is under production.

“The proposed trials will be conducted from the mouth of the ramp situated on the western side of the Marol-Maroshi Road and in the area vacated by the diversion of the road to the underpass, which is getting ready. The ramp will be 225-m long at Sariput Nagar. The current programme is to test the prototype train… it will be parked at the temporary facility,” Deol said in a statement.

“When the train comes, it will be assembled at the temporary facility and taken into the tunnel for testing. The Aarey car shed land won’t be touched,” he told The Indian Express.