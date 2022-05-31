scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Temporary bridge on Dadar-Dharavi nullah opens today

The bridge is an important connecting road between Mahim Railway station and Dharavi. The old bridge was declared dilapidated and shut for traffic.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 31, 2022 11:31:37 pm
According to BMC officials, the temporary bridge between Dadar-Dharavi nullah will be opened for light motor vehicles from Wednesday. (Representational)

The construction of a temporary bridge at Dadar-Dharavi nullah has been completed on Tuesday ahead of monsoon. The bridge is an important connecting road between Mahim Railway station and Dharavi. The old bridge was declared dilapidated and shut for traffic.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, the temporary bridge between Dadar-Dharavi nullah will be opened for light motor vehicles from Wednesday. “The bridge will help motorists as well as locals living there as now connectivity will be restored,” said an official.

The BMC said the bridge was constructed in a record 17 days. The bridges department started demolition work on May 13 and the reconstruction was started on May 18.

The BMC said the process of reconstructing the permanent bridge is underway and construction work will start post-monsoon.

