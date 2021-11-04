Temporary bridge alongside Mumbai Transharbour link to remain as platform for flamingo watching

The state government and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will not demolish the temporary bridge alongside the Mumbai Transharbour link as it will serve as a platform for Mumbaikars to watch flamingos.

Metropolitan Commissioner S V R Srinivas of MMRDA said, “We are doing a detailed plan on this. The temporary bridge was erected to carry the machinery. Demobilising this bridge will cost us money. Instead, we keep it, and it can serve as a good platform for watching flamingos.”

Sources in MMRDA said the directives had come from Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray.

Srinivas said this can be an independent tourist spot and more amenities can be developed.

The Sewri mudflats are a flamingo habitat. There is barely any sighting from Sewri fort and Sewri jetty, which have been taken over by construction machinery and ship repair firms.

Neenu Somraj, Deputy Conservator of Forests in the mangrove protection cell, said, “There were plans to have a boardwalk in the Sewri mangroves. But this plan was shelved. If the temporary platform is retained, it can be used for birdwatching. Apart from flamingos, many other birds come here. We observed that the work of MTHL had not disturbed the movement of flamingos much and this has been also seen in studies done by the Bombay Natural History Society.”

The mangrove protection cell had suggested mitigation measures to the MMRDA recently to reduce illumination work on the under-construction bridge so there is less disturbance to flamingos after dusk, said officials.

A bank manager who is also a bird spotter said, “This will provide a great platform for pictures. There is a small temple at Mahul which gives us a good background for photography. At present, it is difficult to access by a vehicle. Once there is a platform for us, we can access it easily.”

Nandakumar Pawar, an environmentalist, said, “There is a lot of work going on in Mumbai and Thane. This will lead to immense strain on wildlife. This will also lead to loss of business for local fishermen.”

Environmentalist D Stalin of NGO Vanashakti said, “It is a good step that they are keeping a platform for nature lovers to connect with the fauna. It is a good example of showcasing biodiversity alongside development works.”