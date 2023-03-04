scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Tempo driver killed in accident on W.E.H

A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered at Vakola police station.

Police said the tempo had broken down, due to which the driver, Akhtar Chowdhary, had parked the vehicle on the side of the road. (Express Photo)
Tempo driver killed in accident on W.E.H
The driver of a tempo was killed early Friday after a luxury bus carrying airport crew members rammed into his stationary vehicle on the Western Express Highway in Santacruz.

Police said the tempo had broken down, due to which the driver, Akhtar Chowdhary, had parked the vehicle on the side of the road.

An officer said, "Chowdhary was rushed to the hospital and he was declared brought dead. Police said they are trying to trace the culprit.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 02:25 IST
