Tempo driver held for running over toddler

A 27-year-old tempo driver was arrested for allegedly running over a two-year-old boy in south Mumbai. Police said the driver, identified as Nawaz Ansari, tried to flee the spot, but was caught by locals, who had witnessed the incident.

According to police, the incident took place around 11 am on Tuesday, when the two-year-old, Aarya Arundudhi, was playing inside the house.

“His mother was cooking food, while his father and elder brother had gone for work,” an officer from Pydhonie police station said. “The boy, who was playing inside the house, stepped out and onto the road.”

The officer added that Ansari was driving at a high speed and failed to notice the boy, and ran over him.

“Ansari left his tempo and tried to escape, but was caught a few metres ahead,” the officer said.

Aarya was taken to J J Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Ansari, a resident of Bhiwandi, has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rash and negligent driving.

