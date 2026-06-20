Temple slab collapses in Maharashtra’s Parbhani district, rescue operation underway

The police and district administration have sent their teams, and a rescue operation is underway. (Representational image/File)

A slab of a Hanuman temple collapsed at Yashwadi village in Maharashtra’s Parbhani district on Saturday afternoon and around 25 people have been rescued from the debris so far, a police official said.

The village is located on the Manwat road, about 190 km from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. “The slab of the temple’s ‘sabha-mandap’ (outer hall) collapsed around 3.30 pm. The police and district administration have sent their teams, and a rescue operation is underway. Around 25 people have been brought out from under the debris so far,” the official said.

It was not known exactly how many people were trapped underneath and if anyone was injured seriously, he added.