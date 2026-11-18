The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Wednesday staged a protest against Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s recently released memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, alleging that it contains derogatory references to Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

At a press conference in Mumbai, six spokespersons of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena tore copies of the book to register their protest. They alleged that the references to Savarkar amounted not only to an insult to the freedom fighter but also to Marathi writers and Marathi identity.

Shiv Sena leaders tear Sonia’s book: Watch video

Six Shinde Sena leaders tear Sonia Gandhi’s book over Savarkar row https://t.co/F5gz92y3cL — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) November 18, 2026

The spokespersons also targeted Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, questioning his acceptance of a copy of the book. They asked how Thackeray could accept the memoir when it allegedly contained remarks against Savarkar.

They further questioned whether Thackeray would raise his voice against the alleged remarks, recalling his earlier support for efforts to confer the Bharat Ratna on Savarkar.

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The controversy comes days after Gandhi formally launched her memoir in New Delhi on November 16, in the presence of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several Opposition leaders. The book, published by HarperCollins India, was released on November 10.

Titled Belonging: A Journey of Love, the memoir traces Gandhi’s journey from her childhood in Italy and her marriage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to her entry into public life and her years at the helm of the Congress.

Gandhi has described it as a personal account of her life, family and relationship with India.

The book has already triggered political reactions, with the BJP earlier criticising Gandhi’s account of several contentious episodes in the country’s political history, including the Emergency and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.