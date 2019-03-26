Temperature rises to 40.3 degrees C, scorches Mumbai

The summer heat scorched Mumbai residents on Monday with the maximum temperature rising to 40.3 degrees Celsius.

The Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius, which is seven degrees above normal, the highest temperature for the month so far. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), however, did not categorise the rise in temperature as a “heat wave”. “If the temperature stays at 40 degrees for the next two days, it will be categorised as a heatwave,” an IMD official said.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature recorded at the Santacruz observatory was 36.7 degrees Celsius. In the past few years, the maximum temperature recorded in March has crossed 40 degrees Celsius. On March 26 last year, Mumbai recorded 41 degrees Celsius. The city’s highest March temperature was in 2011, at 41.3 degrees Celsius.

The IMD said the warm weather is expected to continue for the next three to four days. The minimum temperature recorded on Monday was 22 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature recorded on Sunday at Colaba and Santacruz observatory was 24 degrees Celsius and 21.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The all-time highest for March so far in Maharashtra was 41.7 degrees Celsius on March 28, 1956. “In March winds from the west are delayed and sea breeze sets in late, leading to rise in temperature. The weather condition will continue for the next three to four days,” an IMD official said.

Meanwhile, the air quality recorded on Monday was 267, which falls under poor category. The quality index recorded in BKC was 339, which falls under poor category, followed by AQI of 338 at Andheri, and 321 AQI in Malad.