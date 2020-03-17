Temperature in Mumbai to see gradual rise, says IMD forecast

This fluctuation in temperature is due to the cold winds blowing from north India, an official said. (Representational Image) This fluctuation in temperature is due to the cold winds blowing from north India, an official said. (Representational Image)

The maximum temperature in Mumbai is gradually rising, with the day temperature recorded at the Santacruz observatory of India Meteorological Department (IMD) rising to 37.5 degree Celsius, which is four degrees above normal. The Colaba weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 36 degrees.

As per the 48-hour forecast by IMD Mumbai, both minimum and maximum temperature will gradually rise. The minimum temperature will be around 21-22 degrees, and the maximum temperature will also be above normal, hovering around 37-38 degrees. Meanwhile, minimum temperature recorded on Monday was 20.6 degrees, which is 0.8 degrees below normal. In 24 hours, the minimum temperature rose by three degrees on Monday morning. The Colaba observatory had recorded the minimum temperature at 21.7 degrees, which is 0.9 degrees below normal.

This fluctuation in temperature is due to the cold winds blowing from north India, an official said. The city on Friday had witnessed a winter-like morning, with minimum temperature dropping to 16 degree Celsius, and maximum temperature below 30 degrees.

