Temperature drops as Mumbai, adjoining areas receive light to moderate rain

Several parts of Mumbai and adjoining areas received light to moderate rain, with few heavy spells, from Wednesday morning. The current rain spell is because of low-pressure formation in the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, adding the rainfall is likely to continue in parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat region till Thursday.

Earlier, the IMD had forecast heavy rain for Wednesday at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar.

According to the 24-hous forecast issued by IMD Mumbai, moderate rain is likely in the city and suburbs with very heavy rainfall at isolated places until Thursday. Overcast conditions along with light to moderate rainfall are likely to continue till the end of the week in the city, it added.

In the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Wednesday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 16 mm rainfall, while the Colaba observatory recorded 27 mm rain in the same period.

According to the data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) weather stations, the island city received 32.5 mm rainfall from 8 am to 2 pm on Wednesday. The eastern suburbs recorded 12.72 mm while the western suburbs recorded 17.0 mm of rainfall, in the six-hour period.

With the revival of monsoon, the maximum and minimum temperature has also dropped. On Wednesday, the minimum temperature was 2 degrees below normal at 23.5 degrees Celsius as against 25.1 degrees C, which is the mean minimum temperature for August in Mumbai.

According to the IMD, the day and night temperatures are likely to hover around 24 and 29 degrees Celsius respectively.

From August 1 to 18, Mumbai recorded 151.8 mm rain as opposed to the average rain of 359 mm for the period. Rainfall in August has been deficient in over half of the 36 districts in the state. Only three districts— Nashik, Jalna and Parbhani — recorded normal rainfall this month.

“Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Gujarat region, Maharashtra, Odisha, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal on August 18 and 19. Similar activity is expected over Madhya Pradesh from August 18 to 20 and over Telangana and Chhattisgarh on August 18,” stated the IMD’s afternoon bulletin.

Shubhangi Bhute, scientist, IMD, Mumbai said Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Konkan regions are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places in the next three days due to the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

In the state, Nandurbar, Akola, Buldhana and Washim are on yellow alert with the forecast of heavy rainfall at isolated places on Thursday.