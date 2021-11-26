Mumbai: TELTA-21 project initiated in civic-run schools

In a bid to introduce research-based and technology-assisted learning and teaching methods in civic schools in Mumbai, the Centre for Excellence in Teacher Education at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, in collaboration with the Mumbai civic body and with assistance from Capgemini, initiated the TELTA-21 project in civic-run schools.

The TELTA-21 (Technology Enabled Learning for Teachers and Adolescents of the 21st century) project is aimed at encouraging teachers to use Constructivist Teaching-Learning methods with Technology (CTLT) in regular classroom practices.

Under the project, a three-day camp was organised from November 16 at Shivajinagar BMC Marathi School for 22 Class 8 students. Students were encouraged to do research and connect the curriculum with technology. The students use multimedia, spreadsheet, scratch to represent their findings.

Rajan Dhoke, class teacher of the 22 students, suggested a chapter called Health and Disease from the science textbook for students to work in this camp. Students were asked to select any disease and research in-depth about the factors associated with it like causes, symptoms, how it spreads, preventive measures, diagnosis, treatment and history of the disease.

Students used the Internet to research the selected disease and also interviewed teachers/friends who were affected by the disease and finally they created their artefacts and presented their findings.