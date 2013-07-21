Telgi was caught thanks to dance bars

Even as politicians have voiced opposition to Supreme Court lifting ban on dance bars,MNS president Raj Thackeray has chosen to remain non-committal on the matter. Its a decision each one will have to take, he said Saturday.
Let us not forget the good side of dance bars. Abdul Karim Telgi,infamous for the multi-crore stamp paper scam,was caught because he used to frequent dance bars, he said in lighter vein.
It is clear the government wanted to lift the ban. How does one explain the decision to send weak person to plead in the apex court? he said.
In a dig at the ruling Congress and NCP,Raj said,Those who run dance bars are loaded with funds. One doesnt know who benefiting ahead of the 2014 elections.
Rajs mild stance on dance bars notwithstanding,MNS leaders led by Bala Nandgaonkar joined the BJP,Congress and NCP in opposing the court order. Nandgaonkar said in the Assembly,The ban should stay as it concerns thousands of middle-class families.
