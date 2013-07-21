Telgi was caught thanks to dance bars

Even as politicians have voiced opposition to Supreme Court lifting ban on dance bars,MNS president Raj Thackeray has chosen to remain non-committal on the matter. Its a decision each one will have to take, he said Saturday.

Let us not forget the good side of dance bars. Abdul Karim Telgi,infamous for the multi-crore stamp paper scam,was caught because he used to frequent dance bars, he said in lighter vein.

It is clear the government wanted to lift the ban. How does one explain the decision to send weak person to plead in the apex court? he said.

In a dig at the ruling Congress and NCP,Raj said,Those who run dance bars are loaded with funds. One doesnt know who benefiting ahead of the 2014 elections.

Rajs mild stance on dance bars notwithstanding,MNS leaders led by Bala Nandgaonkar joined the BJP,Congress and NCP in opposing the court order. Nandgaonkar said in the Assembly,The ban should stay as it concerns thousands of middle-class families.

