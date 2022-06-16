Television actor Karanvir Bohra, 2 others booked for ‘duping woman of Rs 1.99 crore’

The Oshiwara police recently registered an FIR against actor Karanvir Bohra and two others for cheating a woman of Rs 1.99 crore by promising her good returns on her investment with them.

An FIR has been registered against the actor on Monday night under sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (act done with common intention) of the IPC. The complainant is a 40-year-old woman who has a garments business and lives in the jurisdiction of Oshiwara police.

The actor had met the complainant in 2019 and they became friends. At the time, one of his movies was to be released and he had borrowed Rs 33 lakh from her. Later that year he took the remaining amount from her through banking transactions.

The police said that the actor did return some of the amount to the woman but refused to return the remaining amount and later broke all communication with her. After pursuing the matter for months with the actor as well as his family members, the woman decided to approach the police.

“The actor and two of his relatives have been booked. He took Rs 1.99 crore from the complainant,” said a police officer from the Oshiwara police station. The Indian Express on Wednesday made phone calls to Bohra but his number was switched off. A WhatsApp call, text message and WhatsApp message did not yield any response from the actor.

Karanvir Bohra was recently seen in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show, Lock Upp where he confessed that he was in debt and would’ve committed suicide if he didn’t have a family. He also said that he had 3-4 cases filed against him for non-payment of dues.