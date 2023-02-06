Telangana CM says time has come for farmers’ govt

STATING THAT Maharashtra sees the maximum number of suicides by farmers in the country, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday hit out at past and present governments for the dire state of farmers in the state and the country despite 75 years of Independence.

Addressing a public rally in Maharashtra’s Nanded district, his party’s first in the state, Rao, popularly known as KCR, said it was time to form a “kisan sarkar” (farmers’ government).

Raising the slogan “Ab ki baar, kisan sarkar”, he urged farmers to unite by rising above caste, religion and political parties and enter electoral politics for their betterment.

“It’s time… we have waited for 75 years. Now farmers also need to take the pen in their hands and learn how to enact laws. You be an MLA and MP yourself… use your own votes for yourselves. Then only we will have ‘kisan sarkar’,” Rao said, emphasising that his party is for farmers.

Rao said that despite 75 years of Independence, there was no clean drinking water, water for irrigation, electricity and welfare schemes for farmers. If a ‘kisan sarkar’ (BRS government) comes to power in the state and at the Centre, then within two years there will be 24-hour electricity and clean water for farmers.

“I assure you today, if ‘kisan sarkar.. ‘gulabi sarkar’ (referring to BRS’ pink flag) comes to power, then within two years, there will be electricity for 24 hours in the country and Maharashtra. I promise you, we have done this in Telangana,” he said.

He also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative stating that it has become ‘Joke in India’ and that the scheme has failed. Chinese goods bazaars in every city and state was evidence of its failure, he added.

“When Modi ji became PM he gave the slogan ‘Make in India. It has become ‘Joke in India’. Where has it gone? If it had worked, then the face of every city would have changed. Even small items for festivals like fireworks, lanterns and even our flags are coming from China. Why there are markets with Chinese goods everywhere? There should be bazaars with Indian goods if it (Make In India) would have worked,” Rao said, further blaming the Congress and BJP, which ruled the country for most part of the last 75 years, for the deteriorating state of farmers in the country.

He also hit out at Modi for the farmers’ protests in Delhi, where 750 farmers died while protesting against the farm laws, saying the PM doesn’t care for farmers. “For 13 months farmers staged protests in Delhi. Not a single word came from the PM. Are we so powerless? At least 750 farmers died, someone asked him to help them… but he said did they die for me? If PM himself says that.. we understand the kind of respect he has for farmers,” he said.

Rao further said that while farmers were committing suicides, there was no clean drinking water, no water for irrigation, no electricity and MSP for farmers’ produce, the leader of the country (PM) keeps giving longer and longer speeches and ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

“It’s disheartening to see that maximum farmers commit suicide in Maharashtra. What is the reason behind it? A person commits suicide when there is no other way left. Farmers are dying on one side, but on the other side long, long speeches are being delivered everywhere…,” Rao said.

He said ruling parties were only concentrating on winning elections by polarising people. “We get divided on the basis of caste and religion and that’s why we are at this juncture. What is the aim of this country? Ruling parties have no aim but only to win elections, polarise people instigate violence. How long will it go on,” he asked, stressing that only ‘kisan sarkar’ can change the condition of farmers.

While announcing that his party BRS would start functioning in Maharashtra within a couple of weeks and constitute farmers’ committees in all the 288 Assembly constituencies of the state, Rao urged farmers to show their unity in the zilla parishad polls. Several leaders including former elected representatives from different parties, farmers unions and organisations joined the BRS rally, where Rao welcomed them to the party.