Follow Us:
Friday, January 17, 2020

Tejas Express: After MNS threat, hosts don Gandhi caps on return journey

On Thursday, MNS leader Milind Panchal had threatened to teach a lesson in “MNS style” if “Maharashtrain culture was not represented” and the Gujarati uniform of the hosts was not changed during the return journey.

Written by Iram Siddique | Mumbai | Published: January 18, 2020 2:13:20 am
mumbai news, mumbai city news, maharashtra news, tejas express, gadhi cap, indian express news Hosts at the train. (Express Photo)

A day after MNS demanded a change in the uniform of the train staff of Tejas Express, the hosts on the train on Friday evening donned Gandhi caps on the return journey from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. The hosts donned Gandhi caps while offering services to passengers between Mumbai Central and Vapi stations.

On Thursday, MNS leader Milind Panchal had threatened to teach a lesson in “MNS style” if “Maharashtrain culture was not represented” and the Gujarati uniform of the hosts was not changed during the return journey. “If Gujarati culture was represented when the train departed from Ahmedabad, why won’t Maharashtrian culture be represented when it left Mumbai,” said Panchal.

He also demanded that the instructions on the train — currently written in English, Hindi and Gujarati — be also displayed in Marathi.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 17: Latest News

Advertisement