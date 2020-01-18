Tejas Express: After MNS threat, hosts don Gandhi caps on return journey

Hosts at the train. (Express Photo) Hosts at the train. (Express Photo)

A day after MNS demanded a change in the uniform of the train staff of Tejas Express, the hosts on the train on Friday evening donned Gandhi caps on the return journey from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. The hosts donned Gandhi caps while offering services to passengers between Mumbai Central and Vapi stations.

On Thursday, MNS leader Milind Panchal had threatened to teach a lesson in “MNS style” if “Maharashtrain culture was not represented” and the Gujarati uniform of the hosts was not changed during the return journey. “If Gujarati culture was represented when the train departed from Ahmedabad, why won’t Maharashtrian culture be represented when it left Mumbai,” said Panchal.

He also demanded that the instructions on the train — currently written in English, Hindi and Gujarati — be also displayed in Marathi.

