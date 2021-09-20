Teen’s body found in Mumbai’s Versova beach, two others feared drowned

The body of a 17-year-old, who had gone to immerse a Ganesh idol at Versova beach on Sunday night with his elder brother and three friends, was found Monday morning. Search operations are underway to find two of the friends who are feared drowned. The two others were saved.

The deceased, Shubham Nirmal, had ventured into the sea around 8.30 pm near Versova Jetty with his brother Shivam Nirmal (19) and friends Vijay Masne (16), Vijay Patil (19) and Sanjay Tawde (22) to immerse an idol brought by Tawde. As they got pulled in by the waves, local fishermen rushed in and saved Shivam and Masne.

Shubham’s body was found at 10.30 am a few hundred metres away from the spot where he had drowned. Patil and Tawde are still missing. “The spot where the incident occurred is not an immersion point, otherwise security personnel would have been there,” said a Versova police officer.

All youths are residents of Kasam Nagar, a chawl off Veera Desai Road near Andheri RTO. None of them knew how to swim, police said.