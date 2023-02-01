Man held for kidnapping teenagers from Kalyan railway station

The Mumbai police Tuesday arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping two teenagers who had come to the city from Bihar earlier this week.

The accused, identified as Azhar Shaikh, abducted the two victims, Sajid and Sajjad Shaikh, who are relatives, from Kalyan railway station by threatening to harm them and kept them in a room in Bhiwandi for two days, the police said. The accused then contacted the duo’s family and asked them to pay Rs 50,000 ransom if they wanted the duo alive.

An officer said the family approached the Nagpada police, who registered a kidnapping case. Sajid’s sister, who is the complainant in the case, told the police the accused had given a mobile number to which the ransom money was sought to be transferred.

The police took help from the local Nizampura police station and traced the number to a shop in Bhiwandi. The police team asked the victim’s family to transfer Rs 100 and waited near the shop to find the accused on Tuesday.

Within some time, a man came to the shop and asked if money had been transferred to his account. The police nabbed the person and found he was Azhar Shaikh, who had made the ransom calls. Azhar then took the police to the Bhiwandi room where Sajid and Sajjad had been kept. After rescuing them, the police brought Azhar to the and arrested him on charges of kidnapping.

On questioning Azhar, the police found that he was low on cash and did not have the money to pay his monthly rent. Hence while returning in a long-distance train from Bihar, he spotted the two teenagers and planned to kidnap them. He approached the duo and threatened to harm them if they did not follow his instructions. He then asked them to get down with him at Kalyan from where he took them to Bhiwandi and held them captive there, the police said.

The accused was produced before the court and remanded in police custody.