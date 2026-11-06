‘Took away my only son’: Boy beaten to death over girl, ex-municipal council chief arrested

Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work... Read More
Former Maharashtra corporator and Tuljapur municipal council president Santosh Kadam and his brother-in-law Sanjay Vilas Jadhav were arrested for allegedly assaulting and beating a teenager to death after accusing him of stalking and harassing one of his relatives’ daughters. Both the accused were produced in court and remanded to police custody for seven days, police inspector AR Manjre said.
Sameer, an 18-year-old B.Com student at Tuljabhawani Mahavidyalaya in Tuljapur, was allegedly beaten up with bamboo and belts until he died, his family has alleged. They have also alleged that his body was later dumped in a parking lot.
“Sameer was my only son and the accused took him away in front of us. They allegedly killed him at another place and dumped his body in the parking area,” Sameer’s mother, Ansar told The Indian Express.
According to the police, the incident took place between Tuesday, November 3, evening and the early hours of Wednesday.
The accusations, however, did not start just this week; they surfaced about three months ago. Former corporator Santosh Devidas Kadam had allegedly called Sameer and his parents to his house, accusing the teenager of harassing and stalking his brother-in-law’s daughter.
Sameer was then assaulted, and the family was warned to stay away from the girl.
After the warning, Sameer reportedly stopped attending college and started working at a bakery, while also preparing for his first-year examination, said Sameer’s mother in the FIR.
On November 3, Sameer went out to bring his uncle home. A few hours later, his family received a call, informing them that Sameer had been taken to the ex-corporator’s house.
Sameer’s mother alleged that Kadam and his brother-in-law assaulted Sameer, and abused and threatened her as well. Kadam also reportedly brought four other men to the house. When the family attempted to take Sameer away, the men took him with them, the FIR reads.
The complainant further alleged that one Pranav Devkate snatched her mobile phone and detained the family for a few hours. The deceased’s family left Kadam’s home around 11:30 pm. After reaching home, they learnt that Sameer had been assaulted and abandoned in a parking area near Bharatibuwa Math. He was immediately taken to the government hospital in a tempo, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the FIR reads.