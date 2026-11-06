‘Took away my only son’: Boy beaten to death over girl, ex-municipal council chief arrested

Former Maharashtra corporator and Tuljapur municipal council president Santosh Kadam and his brother-in-law Sanjay Vilas Jadhav were arrested for allegedly assaulting and beating a teenager to death after accusing him of stalking and harassing one of his relatives’ daughters. Both the accused were produced in court and remanded to police custody for seven days, police inspector AR Manjre said.

Sameer, an 18-year-old B.Com student at Tuljabhawani Mahavidyalaya in Tuljapur, was allegedly beaten up with bamboo and belts until he died, his family has alleged. They have also alleged that his body was later dumped in a parking lot.

“Sameer was my only son and the accused took him away in front of us. They allegedly killed him at another place and dumped his body in the parking area,” Sameer’s mother, Ansar told The Indian Express.