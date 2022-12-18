scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Teenage girl gang-raped in Maharashtra village, eight held

The incident occurred in Palghar district during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, in which the accused raped the girl at an unoccupied bungalow in their beach village before taking her to the seashore, where they again sexually assaulted her, a police official said.

The police arrested the eight accused in early hours of Sunday and registered a case against them under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections. (Representational/File)

A teenage girl was allegedly raped by eight men at a village in Palghar district of Maharashtra, following which the police have arrested all the accused, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, in which the accused raped the girl at an unoccupied bungalow in their beach village before taking her to the seashore, where they again sexually assaulted her, he said.

A case of gang-rape has been registered against the accused at Satpati police station, a spokesperson of Palghar district rural police said, adding that the victim was around 16 years old.

“In her complaint lodged on Saturday, the victim said that her ordeal began at 8 pm on December 16 that continued till 10 am the next day, during which the accused took her to an unoccupied bungalow in Mahim village where they took turns to rape her. Later, they also took her to the seashore where they again sexually assaulted her in the bushes,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Kerala, couple fund football dreams of poor kidsPremium
In Kerala, couple fund football dreams of poor kids
Another Bhutto at UNSC, 51 years agoPremium
Another Bhutto at UNSC, 51 years ago
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Why Modi doesn’t want to topple the H...Premium
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Why Modi doesn’t want to topple the H...
In Kashmir, a new timetablePremium
In Kashmir, a new timetable

Based on her complaint, the police arrested the eight accused in the early hours of Sunday and registered a case against them under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 376 (D) (gang-rape), 366 (A) (procuration of minor girl), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

More from Mumbai

Further investigation is on.

First published on: 18-12-2022 at 10:18:30 am
Next Story

UK royals keep calm, carry on after Harry and Meghan series

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close