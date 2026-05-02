Mumbai woman whose clip confronting minister amid traffic blockade went viral breaks silence

Breaking her silence for the first time after a video of her confronting Maharashtra cabinet minister Girish Mahajan in Mumbai went viral, Teena Choudhry has identified herself and thanked people for their support, while urging that the incident not be politicised.

The video, filmed during a BJP protest march, showed Choudhry objecting to traffic disruption allegedly caused by the rally.

Choudhry, 50, a former television actress and a resident of Prabhadevi, is married to Bollywood director Robbie Grewal, known for films including Romeo Akbar Walter starring John Abraham and Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins starring Saif Ali Khan.

She has previously appeared in early 2000s television shows, including Adalat, and in the film Sssshhh…, which featured Dino Morea and Tanushree Dutta.

What happened on April 21

The incident occurred on April 21 during the BJP’s “Jan Aakrosh” rally, a march from Jamboori Maidan to NSCI Dome protesting, among other issues, delays in implementing women’s reservation.

Police halted traffic at multiple junctions along the Worli–Prabhadevi corridor to allow the convoy to pass. Commuters reported delays of nearly an hour, with little information on diversions or when traffic would resume.

During one such halt, Choudhry stepped out of her car and approached Mahajan while he was speaking to reporters.

Story continues below this ad

“Get out of here… you are causing a traffic jam… go to the ground,” she said, questioning why the protest was being held on a busy road rather than at a designated venue.

Those present said she mentioned she had been stuck for over an hour while trying to pick up her child.

What Teena Choudhry said

On Saturday, Choudhry issued a detailed video statement describing the events leading up to the confrontation, saying she was repeatedly ignored for over an hour before the situation escalated.

“Hello, I am sure many of you have seen the video of BJP Nari Shakti Abhiyan rally. The woman wearing a black cap. That woman is me. My name is Teena Choudhry, and I am sending this message to clarify a few things,” she said.

Story continues below this ad

Addressing concerns about her safety, she added: “I have received many messages regarding my safety. I want to assure you that I’m fine, and I truly appreciate the concern.”

Recounting the events, she said she had gone to pick up her daughter from a music class.

“That day, I dropped my daughter at 4 pm and was supposed to pick her up at 4.45 pm. When I took a left turn near Mahindra Taaz, we got stuck in a traffic jam,” she said.

After waiting for about 25 minutes with no movement, she stepped out to assess the situation.

Story continues below this ad

“I found that two buses were blocking the road. They were just parked there and not moving at all,” she said.

Choudhry alleged that repeated appeals to police personnel went unanswered.

“For the next one and a half hours, I went to every single police officer. I received no reaction, no response. Nobody heard me,” she said.

Referring to a moment captured in the viral video, she added: “I threw that bottle on the ground only to attract the attention of the police.”

Story continues below this ad

Family’s military background

Choudhry also spoke about her family’s military background while criticising the conduct of authorities.

“My grandfather served in the Indian Army. My father also served and fought two wars for this country. There are eight members in my family who have served,” she said.

“When you wear a uniform, you are in public service. It does not give you the right to be disrespectful or intimidating towards citizens,” Choudhry added.

She said her exchange with Mahajan took place after a prolonged delay, as concern for her daughter grew.

Story continues below this ad

“By then, it was already 6.15 pm, and I had no idea when I would be able to reach my child,” she said.

According to Choudhry, Mahajan was the only person who responded.

“Mr Mahajan was actually the only person in that rally who at least tried to hear what I was saying. On his instructions, the two buses were moved, and we were finally able to join the main road,” she said.

Appeal against politicisation

Choudhry urged people not to politicise the incident. “Please do not use my shoulder to take aim. All political parties are guilty of the exact same offence — utter disregard and absolute apathy for the general public,” she said.

Story continues below this ad

She also questioned why she was being asked to represent others. “Why do I need to be your voice? You have a voice,” she said.

Concluding her message, she said: “I have read all your messages — so much love, so much support — and for that, I will always be thankful.”

Legal complaint filed, no FIR yet

The video spread rapidly on social media, drawing widespread support, with many commuters relating to the frustration caused by traffic disruptions during political events and VIP movement.

The incident has since taken a legal turn. A complaint has been filed by Zen Sadavarte, daughter of lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte, alleging that Choudhry created a disturbance, used abusive language, and obstructed public duty.

Story continues below this ad

However, no FIR has been registered so far. DCP Krishnakant Upadhyay told The Indian Express: “We have taken the complaint and are examining it. No FIR has been registered yet,” adding that a decision will follow due process.

Mahajan declined to comment when contacted. A day after the incident, however, he had issued a public apology, stating that while the rally caused inconvenience, Choudhry had used inappropriate language and was “not ready to listen.”