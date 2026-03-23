Teen stabbed to death, friend seriously injured in clash at Santacruz; minor suspect apprehended

Locals rushed the victims to a hospital, where Prem was declared dead, while Harsh is currently undergoing treatment, officials said.

A 16-YEAR-OLD teen was stabbed to death and his friend was seriously injured after both were allegedly attacked multiple times by a minor following a violent altercation near Juhu Koliwada on Sunday. The Santacruz police arrested a 15-year-old suspect in the wee hours on Monday from the Khar area on charges of murder and attempted murder. Police said the suspect lives in Surat with his relatives where he works in a garment factory and had come to Mumbai to celebrate Eid.

The deceased has been identified as Prem Omprakash Harijan, 16, while his friend, Harsh Jha, 16, who sustained serious injuries, is recuperating in hospital.