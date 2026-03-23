Teen stabbed to death, friend seriously injured in clash at Santacruz; minor suspect apprehended

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A 16-YEAR-OLD teen was stabbed to death and his friend was seriously injured after both were allegedly attacked multiple times by a minor following a violent altercation near Juhu Koliwada on Sunday. The Santacruz police arrested a 15-year-old suspect in the wee hours on Monday from the Khar area on charges of murder and attempted murder. Police said the suspect lives in Surat with his relatives where he works in a garment factory and had come to Mumbai to celebrate Eid.
The deceased has been identified as Prem Omprakash Harijan, 16, while his friend, Harsh Jha, 16, who sustained serious injuries, is recuperating in hospital.
Both reside in the Gajdharbandh area near Juhu Koliwada in Santacruz (West). The suspect’s mother lives in the Khar Danda area. Hence, he had come to meet her two days ago for Eid celebrations, said a police officer.
According to the police, the incident occurred around 8.15 pm near Juhu Koliwada when Prem, along with his friends, allegedly assaulted the suspect’s friend, who is of a similar age, over a trivial issue. The suspect, who was at his residence, rushed to the spot after learning about the assault. He was carrying a knife and confronted Prem and Harsh.
An argument started between them which turned into a fight again and in a fit of rage, the suspect allegedly stabbed Prem on the left side of his chest and ribs. When Harsh tried to intervene, the suspect also stabbed him twice on the thigh and waist. Both sustained serious injuries, a police officer said.
The accused then fled from the scene. Locals rushed the victims to a hospital, where Prem was declared dead, while Harsh is currently undergoing treatment, officials said.
The Santacruz police registered a case of murder and attempted murder based on the statement given by Prem’s father, Omprakash Tangaraj Harijan. Police launched a manhunt and, within a few hours, arrested the suspect from the Khar area in the wee hours on Monday. The suspect has no previous case and further investigation is going on, said senior police inspector Yogesh Shinde of Santacruz police station.
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