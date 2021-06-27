Teen makes hoax terror call to Taj Mahal Palace hotel

The boy’s father, who runs a medical store, told the police that his son used his phone to make the call. (Representational)

A teenage boy from Karad city in Satara on Saturday allegedly made a hoax call to Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace hotel on its landline number stating that two masked men, armed with AK-47, are trying to enter through the hotel’s back door.

The hotel authorities relayed the information to the local police and the call was traced.

The boy’s father, who runs a medical store, told the police that his son used his phone to make the call.

While the local police are recording the boy’s statement, Mumbai Police is yet to take a call on whether to book him.

“He is incoherent. When asked who gave him the information, he said ‘control room’. Then he mentioned some woman. He might have learnt it from some crime TV show,” said an officer.

Taj Mahal Palace’s spokesperson said, “We immediately alerted the authorities on receiving the call this morning. As confirmed by the investigating authorities, this has now been established as a hoax…”