Teen killed as slab collapses during tuition class in Navi Mumbai

A 14-YEAR-OLD boy died and 12 other students along with their teacher were rescued after a slab of a residential building collapsed during a private tuition class in Navi Mumbai’s Koparkhairane on Thursday evening.
The shocking incident took place around 5.20 pm at Vidya Bhavan Society, located at Plot No. 12, Sector 2, Koparkhairane. According to officials, the slab of the first floor suddenly gave way while a home tuition class was underway on the ground floor, trapping students under the debris.
On receiving information, fire brigade teams from Vashi, Koparkhairane and Airoli rushed to the spot. The fire department immediately launched a rescue operation and pulled out those trapped beneath the rubble.
A total of 12 students and one teacher were rescued safely. Four to five students were admitted to hospital for preliminary treatment.
However, Manish Mase (14) succumbed to his injuries during treatment, as confirmed by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Vashi Municipal Hospital. The incident has triggered grief in the locality.
The rescued children are between the age of 5 and 15 while the teacher Shamli Chaudhary is 53.
NMMC Mayor Sujata Patil and Commissioner Kailash Shinde visited the site to assess the situation.
According to civic officials, the three-storey residential building, comprising four flats on each floor, received its Commencement Certificate (CC) and Occupation Certificate (OC) in 1996. There is no record of the structure being declared dilapidated.
“While the police will conduct an investigation into the incident, the civic body will carry out a separate inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the collapse,” an NMMC official said. “We will examine whether any structural alterations were made within the building that may have led to the incident. Ensuring the safety of residents is our immediate priority.”
As a precautionary measure, residents have been shifted to Annasaheb Patil Smruti Bhavan for temporary accommodation.
