Teen killed as slab collapses during tuition class in Navi Mumbai

According to civic officials, the three-storey residential building, comprising four flats on each floor, received its Commencement Certificate (CC) and Occupation Certificate (OC) in 1996. There is no record of the structure being declared dilapidated.

A 14-YEAR-OLD boy died and 12 other students along with their teacher were rescued after a slab of a residential building collapsed during a private tuition class in Navi Mumbai’s Koparkhairane on Thursday evening.

The shocking incident took place around 5.20 pm at Vidya Bhavan Society, located at Plot No. 12, Sector 2, Koparkhairane. According to officials, the slab of the first floor suddenly gave way while a home tuition class was underway on the ground floor, trapping students under the debris.

On receiving information, fire brigade teams from Vashi, Koparkhairane and Airoli rushed to the spot. The fire department immediately launched a rescue operation and pulled out those trapped beneath the rubble.