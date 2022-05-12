‘Teen in touch with IS’ released from observation home after over 3 years

THE AURANGABAD Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Wednesday released a 17-year-old boy accused of being involved in conspiring a terror attack and being in touch with an alleged “ISIS handler”.

While the Board found the boy to be involved in the crime, his punishment was set off as he had already spent three years and nearly four months in an observation home — the maximum time a child in conflict with law can be sentenced to under the Juvenile Justice Act.

The boy from a middle class family, who was just passed Class 10 with a good score, was picked by Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad in January 2019 along with nine men who allegedly formed a “terrorist group” on Telegram mobile application and were plotting a chemical attack on a large religious gathering in an alleged bid to cause mass fatalities.

The case was registered by the ATS under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code, 18 (conspiracy), 20 (being a member of a terrorist organisation), 38 (who associates or professes to be associated with terrorist organisation to carry out their activities), 39 (for giving support to a terrorist organisation) of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, and 135 of Maharashtra Police Act.

The ATS had alleged that the nine accused had formed a terrorist group by starting a group on Telegram mobile application called “Unmat-E-Mohamadiya”, meaning followers of the Prophet and made some trusted people its members and that through the group, they were in touch with one Abu Hamza, an ISIS terrorist who was their handler. The juvenile was allegedly a part of the group.

His family, and lawyer have been claiming that the police were also not able to recover any objectionable material during the investigation.

Khan Salim Khan, the counsel of the juvenile, said, “On Wednesday, the JJB said he was found involved in the crime but since he has already undergone over three years of time in observation home, the punishment was set off and the release order was issued.

The boy has not been able to continue his education as there was no such facility and has lost over three academic years of his life which he can never get back.”

He said that the detailed order copy is yet to come.

Khan said twice in the past three years, the boy’s bail was rejected by the courts on the ground that he could get influenced by the wanted accused in the case due to his tender age even as the prosecution attempted to get the court to order that he be tried as an adult.

The JJB, sessions court and the High Court rejected the plea stating that the Sections invoked in the case were not heinous in nature and the child in conflict with law cannot be treated as an adult.