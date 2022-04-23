Teen dies by suicide, kin claim harassed, threatened by man from neighbourhood

A 17-year-old boy, who was allegedly harassed and threatened of dire consequences by a man from the neighbourhood, ended his life by hanging himself at his house in Aurangabad last week.

His family members have alleged that inaction by the local police against the offender took the teen’s life.

The police said the teen, a Class XII student, died by suicide around 11.50 pm on April 15.

His father said, “My son had gone to see a procession with his friend recently. While he was returning, a person who stays in the neighbourhood accosted them and started demanding money… As they did not have any money, the offender thrashed them and instructed them to drop him at a location.”

“My son then told him that his bike was running low on petrol… the man got angry and started beating him up. He even threw a piece of tile on them, injuring my son’s leg.”

The 17-year-old went on to report the matter to the local police station, which asked him to go to the hospital for examination on his own, the father alleged.

“As he returned to the police station, a non-cognisable offence was registered and he was asked to leave,” said his brother.

The police later asked the teen to come to the police station on April 15.

“He was made to sit for hours there. They refused to take action against the offender… as he was scared, he asked the officers to either drop him at his house or call me to take him home,” said the father. “They denied his request.”

Subsequently, when he left the police station, the offender spotted him, took him to his house and brutally assaulted him, the father said.

The boy then returned home and informed his family members, who decided to go to the police station the next day. However, the 17-year-old hanged himself at night.

“If the police had taken precautionary action against the offender, my son would have been alive. The police inaction led him to end his life,” said the father.

An officer from the local police station said claimed that the teen was a drug addict.

“The deceased was an addict. During investigation, we learnt through his friend that he was being harassed by his family members.”