Mumbai: Teen beheads pregnant sister over love marriage, allegedly clicks selfie with head

An 18-year-old teenager and his 38-year-old mother have been arrested for allegedly beheading his 19-year-old pregnant sister in Ladgaon village in Aurangabad rural for eloping and marrying against their wishes.

Police suspect that the mother-son duo even took a selfie with the severed head.

The incident happened at around 12.30 pm on Sunday when the accused, Shobhabai Mote and her 18-year-old son, went to meet Kirti Avinash Thore at her residence in Ladgaon.

“Kirti lived with her husband’s family in a room next to their farm. The mother-son duo arrived on a bike. Kirti was two months pregnant. She was working on the farm and was delighted to see them. She rushed to them and took them inside her house. Kirti’s husband was present at home but he did not suspect anything like this could happen. He was resting in another room,” said Kailash Prajapati, assistant police commissioner, SDPO Vaijapur.

Prajapati said Kirti’s brother attacked her from behind with a sickle while their mother held her legs.

“He then beheaded her and brought her head outside the house. We suspect that the mother-son duo took a selfie with her head. We have sent the phone to the forensic lab to try and retrieve the photo. The duo then left on the bike,” he said.

In June this year, Kirti eloped with her college friend Avinash, 21, and they got married. Her family had lodged a missing complaint but a week later Kirti presented herself before the police and informed them about her marriage.

Kirti’s father Sanjay felt insulted after learning about her marriage and had left home. He returned several days later. The police said they are investigating further to find out whether Sanjay was involved in the crime, but said so far his involvement has not been found. An FIR has been registered under section 302 of the IPC. The mother and son will be produced before a magistrate court on Monday.