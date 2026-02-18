Fifteen-year-old teen held for killing aunt after being caught stealing gold

The deceased had reportedly scolded her nephew for attempting to steal jewellery months ago and subsequently shifted her valuables to a locker, police said.

By: Express News Service
3 min readMumbaiFeb 18, 2026 08:36 PM IST
A 15-year-old boy and his associate, both minors, have been detained for allegedly killing a 65-year-old woman at her residence in Vasai following a trivial argument, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused is the deceased’s nephew. As per the initial probe, it was found that the 15-year-old boy had tried to steal gold valuables and cash from the victim a few months ago but was caught and scolded by her. This allegedly led the minor to plan her murder with his friend, said a senior officer.

The victim, identified as Durga Bansod, lived alone in her bungalow in Vasai (West), while her son resides in Vasai (East) and her married daughter lives in Boisar in Palghar district. Bansod’s body was discovered on Monday night after her daughter tried calling her repeatedly but received no response. Concerned, she contacted her brother and asked him to visit their mother’s house to check on her.

The deceased’s son also attempted to reach her by phone but received no response, prompting him to suspect foul play, said a police officer. At around 11 pm, he reached the bungalow and peeped through a window, where he noticed blood on the floor and saw his mother lying motionless inside. He immediately alerted the police.

A team from the Manikpur police station rushed to the spot, broke open the door, and found Bansod’s body lying in the bedroom.

During the investigation and while recording statements of family members, police learned that the deceased had caught her minor nephew attempting to steal ornaments a few months earlier. Following the incident, she rented a bank locker and stored her gold ornaments there, said a police officer.

The police subsequently traced the minor and, during interrogation, he confessed to the crime. According to investigators, the suspect visited the house on Sunday along with his associate, and both allegedly killed Bansod by hitting her on the head with a bamboo. They allegedly attempted to hide the body inside the bed but fled the scene after failing to do so, said an official.

Story continues below this ad

A murder case has been registered against both minors. They were produced before the Children’s Welfare Committee on Wednesday morning and later sent to a children’s remand home in Bhiwandi, police added.

