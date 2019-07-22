Teen, 29-yr-old woman drown at Mumbai’s Juhu Chowpatty beach

A teenager and a 29-year-old woman drowned in the Juhu Chowpatty beach on Sunday evening. They had come to the beach with their relatives on Sunday when the incident took place, police said.

Police identified them as Nisha Singh (15) and Maya Mahendra (29).

The women were warned by the lifeguards to not enter the water, said an officer from Santacruz police station.

“Around 5.56 pm, the two entered the sea and were pulled in after they lost balance. They were found at around 6.45 pm and rushed to Dr RN Cooper Hospital, where they were declared dead,” an officer said.

“They had suffered drowning, there was water inside their lungs. We will do a postmortem to assess the final cause of death,” said hospital dean Dr Pinakin Gujjar.

A forensic expert from the hospital said police were conducting punchnama and the bodies were yet to reach them for an autopsy. Police registered an accidental death report in the matter.