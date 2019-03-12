Mumbai: Teen, 21-yr-old held for ‘duping’ people with MNC job offer

A teenager and a 21-year-old youth from Delhi were arrested for allegedly using the name of a multinational car manufacturing company to dupe people of money on the pretext of offering them jobs there.

According to police, the company started investigating the matter when people started approaching them with “job offers”.

They then discovered the fraud and informed the cyber police.

The accused were identified as Vipin Yadav (19) and Mohit Yadav, residents of New Delhi. An officer linked to the case said several people had approached the company in the last few months, claiming to have received job offers.

The officer further said these people told the company that they also made initial payments. Suspecting something was amiss, the company started investigation and found that someone was using an email ID that looked similar to their own, the officer added.

Police said the fraudsters had approached several people, claiming to give them jobs, and then demanded money on various pretexts.

Earlier this month, police had registered an FIR and found that the racket was being operated from Delhi. A police team went to Delhi from where the duo was arrested. The accused were produced before a local court and remanded to police custody.