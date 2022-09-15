Technical snag hits Metro One services

Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
The Mumbai Metro One service affected amid technical snag. According to the Mumbai Metro One spokesperson, the technical problem reported at 8:15 following which services for sometime were running only between Ghatkopar and Airport Road station. Besides, the trauns on this route was also found to be running late by 15-20 minutes. The spokesperson added that the problem occured between Andheri and Azad Nagar metro stations.
The Mumbai Metro one services run between Ghatkopar and Versova. Following the delay in services , huge crowd was seen at Metro stations.