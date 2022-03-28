Techie arrested for stalking Mumbai singer

Police in Mumbai have arrested a 34-year-old IT engineer from Visakhapatnam for allegedly stalking, defaming and sending objectionable messages and images to a 27-year-old singer.

Vijaykant Manda had been allegedly following her and her manager since 2016 — showing up at her office and concerts in different states. The case was registered only on March 17, after he showed up at the gate of her residence in south Mumbai.

The manager, who lodged the complaint, said Manda had taken part in a contest organised by the singer in 2018. “After participating in the contest, Manda had also come to her office in Mumbai when I happened to share my phone number with him,” said the 28-year-old manager in her statement to police.

Police said Manda showed up at the singer’s concerts in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad in 2019. He would harass them by sending messages from four numbers

The manager’s complaint reads: “He would often call and tell me that he wants to meet the singer. I would then refuse by saying that she is busy with her work.”

According to police, Manda even went to her office along with his mother to propose marriage to the singer. In one instance, police said, he demanded a Rs 10-crore loan from the singer. The singer and her manager chose to ignore him, assuming Manda was a fan.

“On November 21, 2020, when the 27-year-old was in the USA shooting for an album, I received a message from him saying ‘Dis is my passport I have visa no issues ticket is from Hyderabad to losangeles’. He would often message me saying that he wanted to marry her,” said the manager in her statement to police.

Manda allegedly managed to get the numbers of the singer’s businessman father and mother and would message them too.

“He would message them that he wants to marry their daughter and after they blocked his numbers, Manda then started sending messages from different numbers,” said the manager’s complaint. When nobody acknowledged him, he allegedly sent objectionable messages and photos on their Instagram accounts.

He then showed up at their gate on March 10 and was denied entry. “Manda then stood outside the gate of her house and sent her objectionable messages on her Instagram account,” the manager stated.

Senior Police Inspector Rampiyare Rajbhar said, “We initially believed that he was in Hyderabad so a team was sent there. But we could not find him. Later, we came to know that he is in Visakhapatnam, after which a team was sent to his location and he was placed under arrest.”