Techfest 2019: IIT Bombay to invite ‘world’s first’ robot that can ‘sing, dance and perform on stage’

Taking the AI (Artificial Intelligence) game a step further, IIT Bombay will be inviting a robot who can “sing, dance and perform on stage” to its annual event Techfest. Known to be a talking robot, it is replete with body language and “elegant” movements.

Deemed the world’s first acting and performing robot, RoboThespian, will be visiting India for the first time. Manufactured by UK-based organisation Engineered Arts, the robot has been invited to participate in the exhibition themed ‘Da Vincian spectacle: A fusion of art and science’.

The active humanoid has been designed for human interaction in a public environment and has “emotion-conveying skills”.

“Two years ago, our festival showcased Sophia, the world’s first robot to receive citizenship, from Saudi Arabia. This is a step ahead. This robot will perform at intervals in the exhibition and might also entertain the audience at a dedicated one-hour session,” said Siddharth Maniar, the head of public relations of the festival.

The 175-cm tall robot, weighing 33 kg, has an aluminium chassis. It is capable of movements almost similar to humans, with some movements handled by air muscles and other by servo motors. Through its motion capture software, the robot can mimic the movements of anyone in front of him. It can also recognise faces and track people in the crowd.

It has “LCD eyes that convey emotions and feelings to match words along with emotive LED lighting” in its body shell.

The robot is also said to guess a person’s age, gender and facial expressions, fluent in 30 languages and can speak in over 70 kinds of voices.

Techfest will take place at IIT Bombay from January 3 to 5.

