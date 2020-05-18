Team member of Yauatcha Mumbai, making home deliveries, tests positive

While the leading fine-dining restaurant was shut amid the nationwide lockdown, it continued home delivery of food all over the city. (Representational) While the leading fine-dining restaurant was shut amid the nationwide lockdown, it continued home delivery of food all over the city. (Representational)

Among Mumbai’s top restaurants, Yauatcha Mumbai – a Cantonese restaurant in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) – on Sunday said its central kitchen has been closed indefinitely after a team member tested positive for Covid-19.

While the leading fine-dining restaurant was shut amid the nationwide lockdown, it continued home delivery of food all over the city.

“Inspite of taking all precautionary measures and ensuring the utmost level of hygiene, we are saddened to announce that a team member has tested positive for Covid-19 on 16th May, 2020,” a statement issued on behalf of the restaurant by K A Hospitality, said.

It added: “We are personally reaching out to everyone who has ordered from us in the last 14 days to let them know of the same, so they can take necessary medical advice should they indicate any symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) and/or self-quarantine.”

“The central kitchen is closed indefinitely for deep sanitisation and the full team is in self-isolation and being tested. At the moment, no other team members are experiencing symptoms but as soon we have more information, we will will share it here,” the statement posted on social media read.

The restaurant, which had started delivery service in April, had made daily temperature checks of team members; use of three-ply face masks; sanitisation of appliances, including chopping boards and knives, as well as tabletops and door handles every two hours, a norm.

Yauatcha was available for takeaways, short and long-distance home deliveries up to Colaba, Chembur, Andheri as well as other areas in Mumbai.

A civic official said that they will seek details of all the customers and the delivery persons. “We will collect details from the restaurant and reach out to all customers. Deliveries were made not just in BKC… it could have been any part of the city,” said Ashok Khairnar, ward officer of H East.

In response to the queries from The Indian Express about how many customers the restaurant had served till May 16, the company said that it would respond at a later stage.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.