Teaching, non-teaching staff of govt-run special schools not paid for 3 months

Thousands of teaching and non-teaching staffers of government-run special schools across Maharashtra have not been paid their salaries for the last three months. These schools are run by the state department of social justice.

There are 850 special schools across Maharashtra, employing around 10,500 teaching and non-teaching staffers. “Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, this delay in payment of salary puts us in a very difficult situation. Anyway, the staffers are not being paid as per the Seventh Pay Commission, which we are entitled to. But here we are left to knock on all doors for disbursement of regular salary every month,” said Ashok Jadhav, president of Shikshak Bharati Special Schools Association in Pune.

“Salary is our right. Amid pandemic, staff of special schools have made additional efforts to ensure continuous learning,” said Vilas Pandit from Rochiram Thadani High School and secretary of Shikshak Bharati Special Schools Cell, Mumbai.

The teaching and non-teaching staff of these schools, who cater to children with special needs, have been victims of such delay in the past too. In 2020, they were running pillar to post for their delayed salary of four months.

Ramdas Kamadi, head master of a special school in Chimur, Chandrapur, said, “There is no issue of funds with the social welfare department but this problem of delay in payment of salary remains. This is nothing but apathy of the administration.”