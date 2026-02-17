26 teaching, non-teaching staffers suspended after mass copying in Washim

The incident came to light on Monday when a surprise inspection was conducted at Mainagiri Maharaj Vidyalaya in Toe-Jumda village during the Physics paper. (Source: File/ Representational)

In yet another case of mass copying during the ongoing Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations, 26 teaching and non-teaching staff members have been suspended at an examination centre in Washim district after a flying squad detected large-scale malpractice.

The incident came to light on Monday when a surprise inspection was conducted at Mainagiri Maharaj Vidyalaya in Toe-Jumda village during the Physics paper. The squad, led by local education officer Sanjay Sasane, found that invigilators and other staff members were allegedly assisting students in copying.

According to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), which conducts the Class 12 board examinations, action was immediately initiated against the centre head, assistant centre head, supervisors and other non-teaching staff posted at the examination centre.