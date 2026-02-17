26 teaching, non-teaching staffers suspended after mass copying in Washim

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In yet another case of mass copying during the ongoing Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations, 26 teaching and non-teaching staff members have been suspended at an examination centre in Washim district after a flying squad detected large-scale malpractice.
The incident came to light on Monday when a surprise inspection was conducted at Mainagiri Maharaj Vidyalaya in Toe-Jumda village during the Physics paper. The squad, led by local education officer Sanjay Sasane, found that invigilators and other staff members were allegedly assisting students in copying.
According to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), which conducts the Class 12 board examinations, action was immediately initiated against the centre head, assistant centre head, supervisors and other non-teaching staff posted at the examination centre.
A report submitted by the education officer to the Board stated that the centre head, assistant centre head and supervisors, in their respective capacities, facilitated malpractice during the examination. A laboratory assistant was also found carrying a mobile phone inside the examination centre, in violation of board norms.
Considering that the act amounts to an offence under the Maharashtra University, Board and Other Specified Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices) Act, 1982, the divisional chairman has directed the education officer to register criminal cases against the staff concerned. The process of filing a police complaint is currently underway, as per a letter issued by the Washim district vigilance committee.
This is the third FIR to be initiated during the ongoing HSC examination conducted by the MSBSHSE.
Earlier, on the first day of the examinations on February 10, two separate cases of mass copying were detected during the English paper at centres in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Beed. In those instances, 24 staff members were suspended in Sambhajinagar and 16 in Beed for allegedly enabling malpractice.
