Maharashtra: Teachers worried over delay in holding training session to determine promotions

WITH A few days left for schools to resume, teachers are worried about the delay in holding a training session which would determine their promotions. The teachers were expected to attend the programme during the summer break.

Around one lakh teachers have registered for the training session that will provide them with a chance to get the approval of a senior-grade pay scale following an assessment. The State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) conducts the training. Each teacher paid Rs 2,000 as a registration fee for the programme. However, it has been almost two months since the registration process was over but there is no clarity on when the training session will be held.

Pandurang Kengar, spokesperson for the School Principals’ Association, Mumbai said, “Only a few days are left for schools to restart. How does the SCERT expect teachers to dedicate time to a training session when the schools are going to be completely in offline mode after two years of pandemic break.”

Kengar also pointed out that the number of registrations is much higher this year as generally, it does not cross 50,000 teachers.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“The frustration levels are significantly high among teachers. Already this process is being held after a gap of four years. Teachers from the government-aided schools have been waiting for promotions ever since without which the pay grade is also not revised,” said a teacher from a school in Andheri, adding how it is for the first time that the teachers had to pay for the training session. While the teachers are waiting in confusion, the SCERT is still busy prepping the system to hold the session.

Informing that the training dates will be declared soon, Deputy Director of SCERT Vikas Garad said, “With such a huge number of teachers participating, we have to be completely ready to offer a smooth process. Especially, considering that it will be online, we need to ensure no technical glitch takes place. While the module and material are ready, the preparation is in its last leg where we are ensuring a good supporting mechanism.”