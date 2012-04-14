Teachers union threatens to strike work on April 18

Over 500 teachers owing allegiance to Maharashtra Rajya Shikshak Parishad (MRSP) will stage a dharna at Azad Maidan on April 18 demanding non-salary grants to aided schools,permanent posts and better wages to shikshan sevaks,teachers of night schools and schools for disabled be treated on par with the regular school teachers.

Members of the parishad,led by Ramnath Mote,Bhagwanrao Salunkhe and Nago Gaanar  the MLCs from teachers constituency  will hold a day-long protest at Azad Maidan urging the government to resolve problems faced by school teachers.

We have highlighted our problems on several ocassions. We have even met the school education minister a number of times and have apprised him of the plight of teachers and non-teaching staff. However,the state government has turned a blind eye to the problems faced by them. We were left with no other option but to organise a protest to get our voices heard, said Anil Bornare,Mumbai president of MRSP.

The schools claim that they have to face lots of problems in the absence of non-salary grants. The government schools have not been paid non-salary grants by the state government since 2008. The grants only finance expenses such as electricity bills,water charges,property taxes and other establishment expenses.

MRSP has already submitted a memorandum to the state education department highlighting their demands. They have also demanded the removal of the permanently unaided status.

The members of MRSP should send their representation to us to discuss their demands. Organising a dharna or a protest will not solve their issues, said a senior official of state school education department.

