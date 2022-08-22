Teachers union protests at Mumbai University, urges govt to fill vacant teaching posts across Maharashtra

The Bombay University and College Teachers’ Union (BUCTU) is holding a protest at the Fort campus of University of Mumbai Monday to highlight the problems faced by several sections of the teaching community, including the vacant teaching positions at higher education institutions across Maharashtra.
“Around 10,000 posts of teachers are vacant in higher education institutions across Maharashtra by the government’s own admission. The government’s policy of not filling up the vacancy is causing a lot of issues and has been pointed out several times,” said Dr Madhu Paranjape, general secretary of the BUCTU.
As per the document released by the union, the situation compromises the dignity of the teaching profession and the quality of education. The main demand is that all vacant posts be filled immediately while others include extending the old pension scheme for all teachers, implementing 7th pay revision for part-time teachers, and the release of arbitrarily withheld 7th pay arrears to M Phil-qualified teachers, according to the union.
Besides the protest, the union is sending out an urgent appeal to the chief minister of Maharashtra, deputy chief minister and higher and technical education minister seeking an appointment for the BUCTU delegation with them to resolve the issues faced by the teaching community.
The union represents issues of teachers from the jurisdiction of Mumbai University and accordingly, the Fort campus has been fixed as the venue even as the issues raised affect the teachers’ community across Maharashtra.
