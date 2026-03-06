“We still have his photo in the school’s ‘Hall of Fame’”: Teachers remember Nagpur pilot killed in Assam Sukhoi crash

Flight Lt Purvesh Duragkar, 27, a 2015 pass-out, had recently returned to his school in Nagpur as Republic Day chief guest

Written by: Ankita Deshkar
4 min readNagpurUpdated: Mar 6, 2026 01:38 PM IST
Flight Lieutenant Shivalee Deshpande (Retd), director of Prahar Defence Academy and secretary of Prahar Samaj Jagruti Sanstha in Nagpur, where Duragkar had prepared for the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview under her guidance.
A poster of Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar standing beside a Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft still hangs in the hall of fame of Nagpur’s South Public School.

Teachers there remember him as a sincere student who remained in touch with the school even after joining the Indian Air Force. He had returned once after being commissioned and was later invited as the chief guest for a Republic Day function.

On Thursday evening, Duragkar, 27, died when an Indian Air Force Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet crashed in a remote hill area of Assam’s Karbi Anglong district during a routine training mission, killing both pilots on board.

School authorities said Duragkar, a 2015 batch pass-out of the school in Omkar Nagar, had remained closely connected with the institution.

“He was still connected with the school and used to inform us about his professional developments. When he was commissioned, he visited the school. Around three years ago we invited him as the chief guest for our Republic Day function as part of our tradition of inviting alumni,” said Mrunal Dasture, principal of The South Public School.

Poster of Purvesh mounted at his school. (Express Photo) Poster of Purvesh mounted at his school. (Express Photo)

The school has mounted a poster of Duragkar with the Sukhoi-30 aircraft in its “Hall of Fame”, she added.

Former classmates described him as quiet and soft-spoken, someone who kept a low profile but was sincere and well-behaved.

One classmate said Duragkar had recently spoken about meeting friends during his next visit home.

“We had planned to meet soon,” the classmate said. “But we couldn’t.”

Duragkar had been commissioned into the Indian Air Force on December 7, 2022, and was posted in Jorhat. Sources said it was his first posting.

According to officials, the twin-seat Sukhoi-30MKI fighter aircraft had taken off from the Jorhat Air Base for a routine sortie but lost radar contact around 7.42 pm on Thursday. The aircraft later crashed in the hills near Inglong Ekopi in Karbi Anglong district, about 60 kilometres from the airbase.

Residents in the area reported hearing a loud explosion and seeing smoke rising from the hills shortly after the aircraft disappeared from radar.

Rescue teams later located the wreckage and recovered the bodies of the two pilots, Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar.

In a statement, the Indian Air Force confirmed the deaths.

“IAF acknowledges the loss of Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar, who sustained fatal injuries in the Su-30 crash. All personnel of the IAF express sincere condolences and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief,” the statement said.

Originally from Nagpur, Duragkar completed his B.Sc. in Computer Science from Dr Ambedkar College. During his school years he had scored 88 per cent in Class 10 and 70 per cent in Class 12.

He had represented Maharashtra in six national NCC camps and also represented the Maharashtra Directorate in aero-modelling competitions. He later trained at the Defence Services Academy (DSA) Shahapur in Bhandara near Nagpur.

His father, Ravindra Duragkar, is a transport inspector with Central Railway. His mother, Sandhya Duragkar, is a homemaker.

Members of Prahar Samaj Jagruti Sanstha, which supported his defence career preparation, said he had been a disciplined and dedicated student.

Flight Lieutenant Shivalee Deshpande (Retd), director of Prahar Defence Academy and secretary of Prahar Samaj Jagruti Sanstha, said Duragkar had prepared for the Services Selection Board interview under their guidance.

“He was an extremely regular, sincere and dedicated student. He came to me for SSB guidance and training. After that he appeared for the interview, got recommended and joined the Air Force. After a year of training at the Air Force Academy and flying training, he was posted to Jorhat,” she said.

Deshpande said Duragkar had recently returned to Assam after spending time at home in Nagpur.

“He was on leave recently. Both he and his sister, who lives in the US, were home until February 22. His parents are devastated and in no condition to speak right now,” she said.

