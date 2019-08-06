Teachers miss school to protest as govt mum on demands

TEACHERS ACROSS the state, including Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpur, Nashik and Amravati, gave school duties a miss on Monday and held an indefinite protest started against the state school education and sports department.

The teachers, part of Maharashtra Permanent Unaided Kruti Samiti, have continuously appealed for full salaries and to make unaided schools aided. In Mumbai, the protest was held at Azad Maidan.

The teachers’ association has demanded grant to unaided schools and full salary to all teachers. While there are 6,000 state government schools, only 1,750 schools are receiving aid, members said.