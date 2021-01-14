Teachers from Govandi school start fundraiser to help their students get online learning tools

The fundraiser, which is open for another 47 days, has so far raised Rs 57,019. (Representational)

Two school teachers at Ja’fari School in Govandi started a fundraiser earlier this week to provide their economically disadvantaged students with online education tools like smartphones, cover phone recharges and other forms of support for their families to ensure they do not drop out of school.

Bhagyashree Nambiar and Anisha Chamaria, both fifth grade teachers at the private school, started a fundraiser on Ketto.org to raise Rs 2 lakh. They took the initiative because most of the parents of their students are daily wage workers. The school mostly caters to children from the slums of Govandi.

The teachers said that in their class of 66, only 35 students make it to the online classroom. Even as they enter the third term of virtual teaching, the other students struggle with limited access to internet.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has altered the entire education ecosystem. Zoom classes and online exams are the new normal. But unfortunately, not all have the capacity or resources to embrace this change. Children from the low-income community have been affected…The money raised through the Ketto fundraiser will enable us to provide our students with the study materials,” said Nambiar.

Chamaria said, “We are turning to people to extend support to us, to our children, their siblings and parents.”

The fundraiser, which is open for another 47 days, has so far raised Rs 57,019.

With the money they raise, the teachers aim to sponsor smartphones or learning devices for their students, basic stationery needs, cover crucial medical expenses and data charges. They also plan to support the students’ families with fee payments for this year to ensure they don’t drop out of school.