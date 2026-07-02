Teacher to paper leak mastermind: Maharashtra cops on Bijendra Gupta’s trail

Bijendra Gupta, the alleged mastermind of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak in Maharashtra, was allegedly involved in paper leaks in several states in the past and was also arrested in a murder case, police have found.

The investigators said Gupta was arrested several times. He would get bail and go into hiding before re-emerging in another state under a different identity, they said. Gupta continues to be on the run as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the paper leak case widens its search across several states.

According to the police, Gupta is from Bihar’s Samastipur district and completed schooling there. The youngest of four siblings, he grew up in a family that runs a grocery shop and a flour mill. After graduating in science from Begusarai, he taught at coaching institutes in Patna before moving to Bhopal, where he continued to work as a teacher.