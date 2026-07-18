A 42 year old Zilla Parishad (ZP) school teacher in Maharashtra’s Nanded district allegedly killed his two children before dying by suicide, with police registering an FIR against four education department officials after he accused them of prolonged mental harassment in a WhatsApp status posted shortly before the incident.
The deceased were identified as Sunil Narayan More (42), a primary school teacher, his daughter Sara (13) and son Sumit (11). More was posted at a ZP school in Pota Budruk village in Himayatnagar taluka. He is survived by his wife Dhammasheela, who is also a teacher at the same school.
Police said More allegedly stabbed the two children before driving his car into the Godavari river with their bodies on Friday.
Based on the contents of More’s WhatsApp status, Nanded Rural police registered an FIR against Group Education Officer Kishan Fole, Education Extension Officer Suryakant Badke, Centre Head Shivaji Kadam and ZP school headmaster Satta Pawale.
Police Inspector Omkant Chincholkar of Nanded Rural police said the FIR has been registered under charges of abetment of suicide and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
“Preliminary investigation indicates that the children suffered stab injuries to the neck, abdomen and back before More drove the car into the river. A separate offence has therefore been registered against the deceased for the murder of his two children,” Chincholkar said.
In the WhatsApp status, More alleged that he had been subjected to mental harassment through repeated departmental inquiries between 2023 and 2025. He wrote that he was ending his life because he could no longer bear the harassment, while also referring to personal family issues.
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According to local teachers, More had earlier complained about alleged irregularities in the implementation of the midday meal scheme and the issuance of transfer certificates at a ZP school in Bhanegaon village in Hadgaon taluka, where he was posted until 2025. Although an inquiry was initiated following his complaint, they alleged that no significant action was taken against those responsible and that More was instead transferred to another school along with the headmaster of that school, against whom More had complained.
A teacher who knew More said that More’s family has claimed that his harassment continued even after the transfer. “He had told his wife that more notices were going to be sent to him now,” the teacher said.
Following the incident, several teachers’ unions in Nanded have called for a meeting with senior education department officials on Monday. They said they would seek a detailed inquiry into the circumstances leading to More’s death and demand action against the officials named in his WhatsApp status.
Pallavi Smart is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai Bureau. Her reporting is singularly focused on the education sector, demonstrating exceptional Expertise and Authority across the entire spectrum of learning, from foundational schooling to advanced higher education. She is a highly Trustworthy source for policy, institutional developments, and systemic issues affecting students, teachers, and parents in Maharashtra.
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Student Welfare & Rights: Focuses on issues concerning students, including the rollout of government scholarships, the financial strain on schools due to midday meal reimbursement delays, and instances of child rights violations (e.g., the Powai studio hostage crisis).
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