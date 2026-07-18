Teacher names 4 officials in WhatsApp note before killing his two children, dies by suicide

A 42 year old Zilla Parishad (ZP) school teacher in Maharashtra’s Nanded district allegedly killed his two children before dying by suicide, with police registering an FIR against four education department officials after he accused them of prolonged mental harassment in a WhatsApp status posted shortly before the incident.

The deceased were identified as Sunil Narayan More (42), a primary school teacher, his daughter Sara (13) and son Sumit (11). More was posted at a ZP school in Pota Budruk village in Himayatnagar taluka. He is survived by his wife Dhammasheela, who is also a teacher at the same school.

Police said More allegedly stabbed the two children before driving his car into the Godavari river with their bodies on Friday.